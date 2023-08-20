Dylan Cease is set to start for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 125 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 376 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 542 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.48 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.509 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Chris Flexen (1-5) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Flexen has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-5 Home Ty Blach Joe Mantiply 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-7 Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox W 14-1 Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox W 11-5 Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays - Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays - Away Peter Lambert - 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Kyle Gibson 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Cole Irvin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.