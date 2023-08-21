Qinwen Zheng will play Aryna Sabalenka next in the US Open quarterfinals. Zheng currently has +1200 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Zheng at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Zheng's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6 (at 12:00 PM ET), Zheng will face Sabalenka, after defeating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 in the previous round.

Zheng currently has odds of +270 to win her next match versus Sabalenka. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Qinwen Zheng Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1200

Zheng Stats

Zheng beat No. 5-ranked Jabeur 6-2, 6-4 on Monday to reach the .

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zheng has gone 30-19 and has won one title.

Zheng is 19-12 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Zheng, over the past year, has played 49 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

In her 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Zheng has played 20.6 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Zheng has won 75.2% of her service games, and she has won 32.1% of her return games.

Zheng has been victorious in 77% of her service games on hard courts and 31.6% of her return games over the past year.

