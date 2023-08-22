Jurickson Profar -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .240 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Profar has had a hit in 67 of 105 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 25 times (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (6.7%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 26 games this year (24.8%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (41.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Rays

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .281 AVG .200 .359 OBP .278 .433 SLG .307 23 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 18 34/22 K/BB 48/21 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings