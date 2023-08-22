Jurickson Profar vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .240 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- Profar has had a hit in 67 of 105 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 25 times (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (6.7%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26 games this year (24.8%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (41.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.281
|AVG
|.200
|.359
|OBP
|.278
|.433
|SLG
|.307
|23
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|34/22
|K/BB
|48/21
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
