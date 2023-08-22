Nolan Jones vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- hitting .278 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .275.
- Jones has had a hit in 40 of 67 games this season (59.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 67), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.3% of his games this year (27 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.280
|AVG
|.270
|.369
|OBP
|.348
|.486
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|30/15
|K/BB
|56/14
|6
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
