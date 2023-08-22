Ezequiel Tovar and Randy Arozarena will take the field when the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Rockies vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 126 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 547 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.51) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.511 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Blach has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-5 Home Ty Blach Joe Mantiply 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-7 Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox W 14-1 Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox W 11-5 Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox L 10-5 Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays - Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays - Away Peter Lambert - 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Kyle Gibson 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Cole Irvin 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Kyle Bradish

