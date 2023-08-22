The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 111 hits and an OBP of .336, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with two homers in his last outings.

In 64.1% of his 117 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 117), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this year (40 of 117), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 55 of 117 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .274 AVG .230 .351 OBP .321 .507 SLG .423 27 XBH 22 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 78/26 K/BB 73/30 2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings