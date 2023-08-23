At the moment the Denver Broncos have been given +4500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4500

Denver Betting Insights

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.

Denver totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it ranked seventh defensively with 320 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

Denver won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Wilson also ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Alex Singleton registered 152 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 16 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

