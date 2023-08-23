Elehuris Montero vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks while hitting .220.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 25 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has had an RBI in 18 games this year (34.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 53 games (32.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.310
|AVG
|.140
|.341
|OBP
|.158
|.452
|SLG
|.312
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|11
|28/5
|K/BB
|46/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Rays allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.44 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.44 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
