The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (11.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has driven in a run in 42 games this year (35.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52 of 118 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .285 AVG .233 .333 OBP .260 .466 SLG .393 23 XBH 21 7 HR 7 32 RBI 25 56/12 K/BB 70/9 2 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings