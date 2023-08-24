Charlie Blackmon vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, August 24. Charlie Blackmon brings a hot bat into the contest (.439 OBP over the past 10 games), with first pitch is set for 1:10 PM.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .276.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in 47 of 64 games this year (73.4%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (28.1%).
- In 10.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.4% of his games this year, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1%.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (51.6%), including nine multi-run games (14.1%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|27
|.307
|AVG
|.235
|.390
|OBP
|.331
|.533
|SLG
|.363
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|8
|16/17
|K/BB
|19/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
