Mike Toglia vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Toglia -- hitting .143 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .174 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Toglia has recorded a hit in 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (8.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Toglia has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 14 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.210
|AVG
|.136
|.300
|OBP
|.177
|.290
|SLG
|.271
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|4
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/2
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
