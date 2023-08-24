Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (77-51) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Colorado Rockies (48-78) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, August 24. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +185 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - TB vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-4, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 67 out of the 102 games, or 65.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a record of 17-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (77.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (39.1%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 1-21 when favored by +185 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

