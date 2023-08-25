Alan Trejo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 48.3% of his games this season (29 of 60), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 60 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Trejo has driven home a run in 16 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 20.0% of his games this season (12 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.222
|AVG
|.255
|.260
|OBP
|.307
|.319
|SLG
|.362
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|8
|15/4
|K/BB
|29/7
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
