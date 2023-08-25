Ezequiel Tovar vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .431, fueled by 45 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 42 games this season (35.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.285
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.263
|.466
|SLG
|.397
|23
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|25
|56/12
|K/BB
|72/9
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.