Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .431, fueled by 45 extra-base hits.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (11.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has had an RBI in 42 games this season (35.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .285 AVG .237 .333 OBP .263 .466 SLG .397 23 XBH 22 7 HR 7 32 RBI 25 56/12 K/BB 72/9 2 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings