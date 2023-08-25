Jurickson Profar vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .239 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.
- In 68 of 108 games this year (63.0%) Profar has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (27 of 108), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.281
|AVG
|.199
|.359
|OBP
|.280
|.433
|SLG
|.303
|23
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|19
|34/22
|K/BB
|51/23
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.