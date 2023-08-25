Nolan Jones vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rays.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jones has had a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (24.3%).
- In 17.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (29 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|38
|.280
|AVG
|.276
|.369
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.530
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|30/15
|K/BB
|61/14
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
