Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will see Kyle Freeland on the hill for the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 129 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 386 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 559 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.517 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Freeland (5-13) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Freeland has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 White Sox W 11-5 Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox L 10-5 Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays L 12-4 Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays L 5-3 Away Peter Lambert Shawn Armstrong 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Cole Irvin 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Cole Irvin 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Kyle Bradish 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves - Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Freeland Spencer Strider

