Brendan Rodgers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has four doubles, a triple and four walks while hitting .229.
- Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not homered in his 18 games this year.
- Rodgers has driven home a run in five games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In five games this year (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.314
|AVG
|.143
|.333
|OBP
|.250
|.486
|SLG
|.143
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
