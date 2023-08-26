The Denver Broncos at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +4500.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4500

Denver Betting Insights

Denver put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

Denver totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the . Defensively, it ranked seventh, surrendering 320 yards per game.

Last season the Broncos won just one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games with the Broncos a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Singleton helped keep opposing offenses in check with 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended in 16 games.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

