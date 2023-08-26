On Saturday, Nolan Jones (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Jones has gotten a hit in 43 of 71 games this year (60.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (23.9%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (16.9%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has driven in a run in 22 games this year (31.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 39 .280 AVG .275 .369 OBP .344 .486 SLG .522 10 XBH 19 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 30/15 K/BB 62/14 6 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings