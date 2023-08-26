Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 114 hits and an OBP of .333, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 78 of 121 games this season (64.5%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (24.0%).

He has homered in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (20 of 121), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 40 games this year (33.1%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 47.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .274 AVG .227 .351 OBP .316 .507 SLG .408 27 XBH 22 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 78/26 K/BB 80/31 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings