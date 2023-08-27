Robert Austin Wynns vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Austin Wynns -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .191 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 17 of 34 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 34 games so far this year.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|2
|.212
|AVG
|.200
|.316
|OBP
|.333
|.273
|SLG
|.200
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|9/4
|K/BB
|1/1
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Flaherty (8-8) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
