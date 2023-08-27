Robert Austin Wynns -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is batting .191 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • In 17 of 34 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has homered in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 34 games so far this year.

Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 2
.212 AVG .200
.316 OBP .333
.273 SLG .200
2 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
9/4 K/BB 1/1
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Flaherty (8-8) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
