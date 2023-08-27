After hitting .256 with four doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is batting .216 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
  • Rodgers has picked up an RBI in five games this season (26.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (15.8%).
  • He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
.314 AVG .128
.333 OBP .227
.486 SLG .128
5 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
10/1 K/BB 13/3
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.