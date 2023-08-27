Ezequiel Tovar vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.
- In 84 of 121 games this season (69.4%) Tovar has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has homered in 12.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has an RBI in 44 of 121 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.6% of his games this season (54 of 121), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.285
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.258
|.466
|SLG
|.401
|23
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|28
|56/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
