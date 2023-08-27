Mercury vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-24) play Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (18-16) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Wings matchup.
Mercury vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-470
|+360
|BetMGM
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-450
|+340
|PointsBet
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-425
|+300
|Tipico
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-425
|+310
Mercury vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.
- Dallas has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Wings games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.
- Mercury games have hit the over 13 out of 32 times this season.
