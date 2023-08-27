Nolan Jones vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .278.
- Jones has recorded a hit in 44 of 72 games this season (61.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (30 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|40
|.280
|AVG
|.277
|.369
|OBP
|.348
|.486
|SLG
|.518
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|30/15
|K/BB
|63/15
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
