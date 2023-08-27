The Colorado Rockies (48-81) hope to break their six-game losing run versus the Baltimore Orioles (81-48), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Orioles will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach (1-1, 4.39 ERA).

Rockies vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - BAL (8-8, 4.73 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.39 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

The Rockies will send Blach (1-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 32-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .317 to opposing batters.

Blach is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.

Blach heads into the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Orioles' Flaherty (8-8) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed four hits in three innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, a 2.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.553 in 23 games this season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 23 starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Jack Flaherty vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 20th in MLB with 567 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 130 home runs (25th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 5-for-19 with a double, a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

