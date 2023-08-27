Ryan McMahon vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 114 hits and an OBP of .332 this season.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 78 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (16.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (32.8%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.3%).
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (58 of 122), with two or more runs 11 times (9.0%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|64
|.274
|AVG
|.224
|.351
|OBP
|.315
|.507
|SLG
|.402
|27
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|9
|42
|RBI
|23
|78/26
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the righty tossed three innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
