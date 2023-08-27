The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 114 hits and an OBP of .332 this season.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 78 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (16.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (32.8%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.3%).

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (58 of 122), with two or more runs 11 times (9.0%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 64 .274 AVG .224 .351 OBP .315 .507 SLG .402 27 XBH 22 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 78/26 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings