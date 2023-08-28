Right now the Denver Broncos are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4500.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4500

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of six Broncos games last season hit the over.

Denver averaged 325.1 yards per game on offense last year (21st in ), and it gave up 320 yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year the Broncos won just once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

When the underdog, Denver picked up only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

In addition, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games for the Broncos a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Alex Singleton compiled 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended in 16 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

