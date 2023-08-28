Ezequiel Tovar vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .431, fueled by 46 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 85 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (12.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 44 games this year (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 55 of 122 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|62
|.285
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.258
|.466
|SLG
|.398
|23
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|28
|56/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 134 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Elder (10-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 15th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
