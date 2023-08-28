Mike Toglia vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .177.
- Toglia has gotten a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (7.7%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Toglia has had an RBI in 10 games this year.
- In 16 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.210
|AVG
|.147
|.300
|OBP
|.183
|.290
|SLG
|.324
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|5
|23/8
|K/BB
|24/2
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 134 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 15th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
