Nolan Jones -- batting .297 with a double, a triple, two home runs, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Jones has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this year (60.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.3%).

He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.1% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 41.1% of his games this season (30 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 41 .280 AVG .271 .369 OBP .346 .486 SLG .507 10 XBH 19 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 30/15 K/BB 65/16 6 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings