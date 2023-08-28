Ryan McMahon vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.333) and total hits (116) this season.
- In 79 of 123 games this season (64.2%) McMahon has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (16.3%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon has an RBI in 40 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 59 times this year (48.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|65
|.274
|AVG
|.229
|.351
|OBP
|.318
|.507
|SLG
|.408
|27
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|9
|42
|RBI
|23
|78/26
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, one per game).
- Elder (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.39 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 15th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
