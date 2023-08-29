After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Castro has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In 19 games this year (22.9%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 21 games this year (25.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Braves

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 41
.283 AVG .242
.287 OBP .269
.333 SLG .323
6 XBH 8
0 HR 1
16 RBI 13
32/1 K/BB 29/5
1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
  • Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 14th, 1.384 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
