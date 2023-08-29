Two sliding squads meet when the Atlanta Dream (16-19) host the Phoenix Mercury (9-25) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Dream will look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Mercury, losers of five consecutive games.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mercury vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Mercury have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 21 times.

Atlanta has been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-7 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

A total of 14 out of the Dream's 34 games this season have hit the over.

A total of 13 Mercury games this year have gone over the point total.

