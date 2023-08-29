The Phoenix Mercury (9-25) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Atlanta Dream (16-19) at Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, August 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mercury's last game on Sunday ended in a 77-74 loss to the Wings.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner tops the Mercury in scoring (18 points per game), and averages 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (third in the WNBA).

The Mercury get 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Diana Taurasi.

The Mercury receive 9.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Moriah Jefferson.

Sophie Cunningham is posting 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41.3% of her shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Brianna Turner is posting a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 3.6 points and 1.4 assists, making 67.4% of her shots from the floor.

Mercury vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -8.5 160.5

