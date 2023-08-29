Nolan Jones vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .271.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (23.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has had an RBI in 22 games this season (29.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (41.9%), including six multi-run games (8.1%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|41
|.270
|AVG
|.271
|.357
|OBP
|.346
|.468
|SLG
|.507
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|31/15
|K/BB
|65/16
|6
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 135 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Morton (13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 14th, 1.384 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th.
