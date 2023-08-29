Ryan McMahon vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) against the Braves.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 118 hits and an OBP of .336 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 124 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 33.1% of his games this year, McMahon has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this year (48.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.357
|OBP
|.318
|.525
|SLG
|.408
|28
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|44
|RBI
|23
|78/27
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Morton (13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 14th, 1.384 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
