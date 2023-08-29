The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) against the Braves.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 118 hits and an OBP of .336 this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 124 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 33.1% of his games this year, McMahon has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 60 games this year (48.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 65 .281 AVG .229 .357 OBP .318 .525 SLG .408 28 XBH 23 13 HR 9 44 RBI 23 78/27 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings