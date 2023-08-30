The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.389 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .271.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 85th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (11.2%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven home a run in 38 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (28.4%), including five games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 60 .285 AVG .258 .327 OBP .313 .477 SLG .376 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 34 RBI 28 40/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings