Mike Toglia vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mike Toglia (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .175 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Toglia has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 41 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.3% of them.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Toglia has had an RBI in 10 games this year.
- In 17 of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.203
|AVG
|.147
|.286
|OBP
|.183
|.275
|SLG
|.324
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|5
|25/8
|K/BB
|24/2
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Braves surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Vines will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
