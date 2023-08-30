Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Braves on August 30, 2023
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has recorded 118 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.334/.460 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 28
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 61 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashing .256/.292/.426 so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 69 walks and 79 RBI (177 total hits). He's also swiped 61 bases.
- He's slashed .335/.417/.570 on the year.
- Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|4-for-5
|4
|1
|5
|8
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 134 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .271/.380/.593 slash line so far this year.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .270 with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.