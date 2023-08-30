Ryan McMahon vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.334) and total hits (118) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 80 of 125 games this season (64.0%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (24.8%).
- Looking at the 125 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (16.8%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41 games this season (32.8%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|.276
|AVG
|.229
|.352
|OBP
|.318
|.516
|SLG
|.408
|28
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|44
|RBI
|23
|79/27
|K/BB
|81/32
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Braves give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Vines will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.