The Northern Colorado Bears (0-0) visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats (0-0) at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Abilene Christian totaled 398.5 yards per game offensively last season (44th in the FCS), and it allowed 364.5 yards per game (57th) on defense. Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 10th-worst in the FCS last season (37.5 points allowed per game), Northern Colorado played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 99th in the FCS by totaling 20.8 points per game.

Northern Colorado vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

Northern Colorado vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics (2022)

Northern Colorado Abilene Christian 342.8 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.5 (48th) 469.3 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (48th) 112.5 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.5 (78th) 230.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.9 (32nd) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders (2022)

Dylan McCaffrey averaged 174.9 passing yards per outing and tossed 12 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 151 yards on the ground.

Elijah Dotson racked up six rushing touchdowns on 84.5 yards per game last season. Dotson was also efficient in the passing game, totaling 47 catches and two touchdowns over the course of the year.

Trevis Graham Jr. averaged 42.9 receiving yards and collected four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Zain Zinicola caught 37 passes last season on his way to 381 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Ty Arrington played his way to three receiving touchdowns and 336 receiving yards (30.5 ypg) last season.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders (2022)

Maverick McIvor's previous season stat line: 2,215 passing yards (201.4 per game), 178-for-295 (60.3%), 16 touchdowns and nine picks.

Last season Jermiah Dobbins took 114 rushing attempts for 556 yards (50.5 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Rovaughn Banks Jr. ran for 473 yards on 112 carries (43.0 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Kobe Clark grabbed 64 passes (on 81 targets) for 773 yards (70.3 per game). He also found the end zone eight times.

Tristan Golightly produced last year, catching 40 passes for 636 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 57.8 receiving yards per game.

Kendall Catalon grabbed 30 passes on 41 targets for 355 yards and two touchdowns, compiling 32.3 receiving yards per game.

