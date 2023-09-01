The Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (69-66) play host to the Chicago Cubs (71-62)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 1:10 PM ET. Click here for a full preview of this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.316 AVG, 20 HR, 77 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -112 -107 9.5

The Washington Nationals (62-73) play the Miami Marlins (67-67)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.279 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.279 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -162 +138 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (64-70) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (82-52)

The Rays will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

TB Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -180 +152 7.5

The New York Mets (61-73) face the Seattle Mariners (76-57)

The Mariners will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.286 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)

SEA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -123 +103 7.5

The Texas Rangers (75-58) play the Minnesota Twins (69-65)

The Twins will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.275 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.275 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI) MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 50 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -152 +129 8

The Kansas City Royals (41-94) play host to the Boston Red Sox (69-65)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 27 HR, 82 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 27 HR, 82 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 87 RBI)

BOS Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -182 +153 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (74-59) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (74-59)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.281 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.281 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.188 AVG, 37 HR, 85 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -117 -102 7.5

The Houston Astros (77-58) play host to the New York Yankees (65-69)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.292 AVG, 26 HR, 97 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.292 AVG, 26 HR, 97 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)

HOU Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -192 +162 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (53-81) host the Detroit Tigers (60-74)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 35 HR, 70 RBI)

Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 35 HR, 70 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 24 HR, 70 RBI)

DET Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -136 +115 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (58-76) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73)

The Pirates will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 65 RBI)

STL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -118 -102 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (49-84) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (73-61)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.249 AVG, 22 HR, 67 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.249 AVG, 22 HR, 67 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)

TOR Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -186 +156 12.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (69-65) take on the Baltimore Orioles (83-50)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 23 HR, 64 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI)

BAL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -116 -103 9.5

The San Diego Padres (62-73) play host to the San Francisco Giants (70-64)

The Giants will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI)

Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.291 AVG, 19 HR, 49 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -135 +115 8

The Oakland Athletics (39-95) play the Los Angeles Angels (64-70)

The Angels will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.247 AVG, 2 HR, 38 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.247 AVG, 2 HR, 38 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

LAA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -150 +128 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) host the Atlanta Braves (88-45)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.317 AVG, 38 HR, 98 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.317 AVG, 38 HR, 98 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 30 HR, 83 RBI)

ATL Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -122 +102 8.5

