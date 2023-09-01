Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ryan McMahon are the hottest hitters on the Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies, who meet on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 133 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 579 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Rockies rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.58 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.518 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-6) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Flexen has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Flexen Kyle Bradish 8/27/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jack Flaherty 8/28/2023 Braves L 14-4 Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder 8/29/2023 Braves L 3-1 Home Peter Lambert Charlie Morton 8/30/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Austin Gomber Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies

