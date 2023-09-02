The Colorado State Rams (0-0) are double-digit, 11-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Washington State Cougars (0-0). The game has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Washington State put up 26.1 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 79th in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 38th, giving up 22.9 points per contest. While Colorado State's defense ranked 70th with 26.9 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (13.2 points per game).

Colorado State vs. Washington State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Washington State vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington State -11 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Week 1 MWC Betting Trends

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Rams covered the spread three times last year (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Last season, just one Colorado State game hit the over.

Last season, Colorado State was the underdog nine times and won one of those games.

Colorado State did not win as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline last season in six games with those odds or longer.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

With 71 catches for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns, Tory Horton was an important performer in the passing game last season.

Avery Morrow was a big contributor, piling up 63 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Clay Millen was an important part of the offense last year, compiling 1,910 passing yards with 10 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72.2% completion percentage.

Justus Ross-Simmons got 43 targets last season and converted them into 26 catches (2.2 per game) for 424 yards and three TDs.

Last season Jack Howell totaled 91 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 12 games.

On defense, Mohamed Kamara compiled 8.0 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

In 12 games, Dequan Jackson totaled 67 tackles and 3.0 TFL.

Cam'Ron Carter was a significant player on D last season, with one interception to go with 59 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

