The Washington State Cougars (0-0) go on the road to play the Colorado State Rams (0-0) at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Washington State compiled 26.1 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 79th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 38th, allowing 22.9 points per contest. While Colorado State ranked 43rd in total defense with 354.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking eighth-worst (285.8 yards per game).

Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest.

Colorado State vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Colorado State vs. Washington State Key Statistics (2022)

Colorado State Washington State 285.8 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.1 (80th) 354.8 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.4 (94th) 89 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.8 (117th) 196.8 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.2 (46th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (35th)

Colorado State Stats Leaders (2022)

Clay Millen completed 72.2% of his passes to throw for 1,910 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Avery Morrow tallied 834 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season A'jon Vivens rushed for 104 yards.

Tory Horton averaged 94.3 receiving yards and racked up eight receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Justus Ross-Simmons collected three touchdowns and had 424 receiving yards (35.3 ypg) in 2022.

Tanner Arkin worked his way to 131 receiving yards (10.9 ypg) last season.

Washington State Stats Leaders (2022)

Cameron Ward's previous season stat line: 3,211 passing yards (247 per game), 320-for-497 (64.4%), 23 touchdowns and nine picks.

Nakia Watson picked up 769 rushing yards (59.2 per game) and nine touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 30 catches for 295 yards and four scores.

Jaylen Jenkins put up 395 rushing yards on 68 carries and one touchdown last season.

De'Zhaun Stribling hauled in 51 catches for 602 yards (46.3 per game) while being targeted 78 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Robert Ferrell tacked on 582 yards on 56 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 44.8 receiving yards per game.

Donovan Ollie reeled in 43 passes on 71 targets for 491 yards and three touchdowns, compiling 37.8 receiving yards per game.

