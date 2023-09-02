The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 20.5 points. The over/under is set at 64 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. TCU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Colorado vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-20.5) 64 -1000 +650
DraftKings TCU (-20.5) 64 -1100 +700
FanDuel TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1200 +720
PointsBet TCU (-20.5) - -1000 +635
Tipico TCU (-20.5) - -1000 +650

Colorado vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Colorado had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last season.
  • The Buffaloes did not cover the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season (in seven opportunities).
  • TCU covered 10 times in 15 games with a spread last season.
  • The Horned Frogs were favored by 20.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

