Colorado vs. TCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 20.5 points. The over/under is set at 64 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Colorado vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Colorado vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-20.5)
|64
|-1000
|+650
|DraftKings
|TCU (-20.5)
|64
|-1100
|+700
|FanDuel
|TCU (-20.5)
|63.5
|-1200
|+720
|PointsBet
|TCU (-20.5)
|-
|-1000
|+635
|Tipico
|TCU (-20.5)
|-
|-1000
|+650
Colorado vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Colorado had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last season.
- The Buffaloes did not cover the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season (in seven opportunities).
- TCU covered 10 times in 15 games with a spread last season.
- The Horned Frogs were favored by 20.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
