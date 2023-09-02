Ezequiel Tovar vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Blue Jays.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by 48 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 88 of 126 games this season (69.8%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (23.0%).
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 46 games this year (36.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (43.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|62
|.280
|AVG
|.233
|.325
|OBP
|.258
|.456
|SLG
|.398
|25
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|28
|62/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (9-4) out for his 27th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 24th, 1.230 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
