Today in New York, New York, Daniel Evans (No. 28 in world) will hit the court against Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1), the best of a eight-match schedule in the US Open round of 32. If you're searching for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: September 2

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 2

Match Round Match Time Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper Round of 32 11:00 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniel Evans Round of 32 12:00 PM ET Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie Round of 32 12:15 PM ET Arthur Rinderknech vs. Andrey Rublev Round of 32 1:00 PM ET Stan Wawrinka vs. Jannik Sinner Round of 32 1:30 PM ET Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 32 5:00 PM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 32 7:00 PM ET Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez Round of 32 8:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Evans

Alcaraz is 53-6 on the year, with six tournament victories.

Evans has gone 12-17 through 18 tournaments so far this year, and has won one tournament title.

Through 59 matches this year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 24.9 games per match and won 59.3% of them.

Alcaraz has played 24.2 games per match in his 19 matches on hard courts this year.

So far this year, Alcaraz has won 33.9% of his return games and 84.7% of his service games.

Evans has played 29 matches this year across all court types, averaging 23.7 games per match and winning 49.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Evans has played 16 matches (averaging 23.2 games per match and 10 games per set).

Evans has a 77.4% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (264 service games won out of 341) and a 20.9% return game winning percentage (72 return games won out of 345).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Tommy Paul Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 32 Ben Shelton Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 Round of 32 Frances Tiafoe Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 32 Rinky Hijikata Zhizhen Zhang 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Round of 32 Dominic Stephan Stricker Benjamin Bonzi 2-6, 7-5, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Taylor Fritz Jakub Mensik 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 Round of 32 Borna Gojo Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 Round of 32 Novak Djokovic Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 Round of 32

